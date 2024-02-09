Only one death sentence confirmed by High Court in 2023, lowest since 2000

February 09, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Chennai

Only one death sentence was confirmed by a High Court in 2023, marking the lowest rate by the appellate courts since 2000, according to a report. The Karnataka High Court confirmed a death sentence in a murder simpliciter case. This year also saw the Supreme Court not confirming any death sentences, the second time since 2021.

Notably, there has been a 15% decrease in the rate of disposal of death penalty confirmation proceedings at the High Courts in 2023, with 57 death penalty cases being disposed of in 2023, compared with 68 cases in 2022, according to the report titled, ‘Death Penalty in India: Annual Statistics 2023’, released by Project 39A, an advocacy group with the National Law University, Delhi.

This significant decline in the case disposal rate of death penalties is attributed to the high death row population in the country.

The report noted that with 120 death sentences imposed by trial courts and 561 prisoners under the sentence of death by the end of December of last year, 2023 had the highest number of prisoners on death row in nearly two decades, and the second-highest since 2000, based on data by the National Crime Record Bureau’s (NCRB) Prison Statistics Reports.

There was a 45.71% increase in the number of prisoners under death sentence by the end of December 2023, from that in 2016.

Similar to the last five years, the majority of death penalty cases in trial courts involved crimes related to sexual offences. Of the 120 death sentences imposed by trial courts, more than 50% were for homicidal rapes.

Notably, the trial courts imposed death sentences in 86.96% of its cases in the absence of any information relating to the accused, despite the Supreme Court’s mandate in Manoj v. State of Madhya Pradesh (2022), the report said.

In acquitting six prisoners in five cases and remanding two cases involving two prisoners, the Supreme Court criticised negligence in investigation and trials. In one particularly grievous case, it found that Narayan Chetanram Chaudhary had been a minor at the time of the offence, 28 years after his imprisonment.

Highlighting potential changes in criminal laws, the report also noted their impact on the administration of the death penalty. In August 2023, Parliament passed three new Bills (BNS, BNSS, and BSB) to repeal existing criminal codes (IPC, CrPC, and IEA), receiving Presidential assent on December 25, 2023. The passing of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 would increase the number of offences punishable by death from 12 under the Indian Penal Code, 1860 to 18 under the Act.

With the example of Ghana, where the Parliament passed a Bill in July 2023 to abolish the death penalty for ordinary crimes, and countries such as Malaysia and Kenya, the report also discussed international developments in death penalty laws.