HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

A discussion on Madras HC judgment: Wife can claim a share in Husband’s property | Data Point podcast

The Madras High Court’s ruling recognises the indirect financial contributions of homemakers and opens the door for them to claim a share in marital assets. While setting a precedent, the ruling raises complex legal and social questions.

September 08, 2023 11:02 am | Updated 11:02 am IST

Rebecca Rose Varghese

On June 24th, the Madras High Court held that homemakers are entitled to an equal share in properties purchased by the husband. The Hindu talks to Shaji Paul Chaly, former Justice of the Kerala High Court, and Ashok G.V., a practising advocate at the Karnataka High Court and Partner at Factum Law, to delve into the ramifications of this ruling. We discuss its potential as a legal precedent and explore whether it can be applied to husbands who are homemakers and working wives.

Guest: Shaji Paul Chaly: Former Justice of the Kerala High Court Ashok G.V.: Advocate practising in the Karnataka High Court and Partner at Factum Law

Credit to Rebecca Rose Varghese

Related Topics

The Hindu Podcasts / Data Point podcast

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.