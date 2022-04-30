Mega vaccination drive in central region

Vaccinations against COVID-19 administered to a wide section of the population

Vaccinations against COVID-19 administered to a wide section of the population

The 28th mega vaccination drive against COVID-19 was held in the central districts on Saturday.

In Tiruchi Corporation, Covishield, Covaxin and Corbevax (12-14 years) jabs were made available in at least 370 locations including government schools, institutions and mobile camps. According to a press release issued by Collector S. Sivarasu on Friday, a total of 21,88,086 first doses, 17,69,756 second doses and 26,322 booster doses had been administered in Tiruchi district.

In Karur, Minster of Electricity V. Senthil Balaji and Collector T. Prabhushankar presided over a vaccination camp at C.S.I. Boys Higher Secondary School. The district saw camps organised in 550 locations. At least 550 nurses, 1,100 anganwadi and mid-day meal scheme worker and 550 self-help group members and government school teachers were enrolled to assist with the camps.

Ariyalur Collector P. Ramana Saraswathi presided over vaccination camps on behalf of the Public Health and Immunisation Department in Ariyalur Panchayat Union, Valajanagaram Panchayat Middle School, and handed over certificates to students who received their doses.

Doses were administered at 39 primary health centres, one medical college hospital, one district headquarters hospital, two government hospitals and 320 special camps across 379 locations in Ariyalur. In her interaction with the public, Ms. Ramana Saraswathi also stressed on maintaining social distance and wearing face masks to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Perambalur Collector Sri Venkada Priya and other district officials presided over the vaccination camps held at Sangupettai Anganwadi Centre, Senjeri Anganwadi, Aranarai Centre, and Palayam. Vaccination was administered through the 29 primary health centres, four district government hospitals and 367 special camps in the district.

According to an official statement, 30,000 people were to be vaccinated in Perambalur district on Saturday. At least 90% of children in 12-14 age group had received the first dose of Corbevax, while 75% had been given their second dose. At least 48% of the public had been given the booster dose.