No second consular access planned for Jadhav: Pakistan

Pakistan on Thursday said there was no plan to grant India consular access to death row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav for a second time.

Mr. Jadhav, 49, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of “espionage and terrorism” in April 2017, following which India had moved the International Court of Justice (ICJ), seeking a stay on the sentence and further remedies.

Charge d’Affaires at the High Commission in Islamabad Gaurav Ahluwalia met Mr. Jadhav on September 2 for two hours after Pakistan granted consular access to the retired Navy officer following a directive from the ICJ in July.

“There is no other meeting planned,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said.

Pakistan claims that its security forces arrested Mr. Jadhav from the restive Balochistan province on March 3, 2016 after he reportedly entered from Iran.

However, India says he was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy.