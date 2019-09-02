India accepts Pakistan’s offer of consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

India has accepted the consular access given by Pakistan to death-row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav, official sources said on September 2.

India reminded Pakistan that the consular access to be granted to Kulbhushan Jadhav should be free and without restrictions. The statement came even as the Ministry of External Affairs said that it will go ahead with the procedure of consular access to be granted later today.

On Sunday, Pakistan said it would grant consular access to Jadhav on Monday in line with the judgement in his case by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Also Read Kulbhushan Jadhav: the story so far

"Today after victory in the ICJ, India will be proceeding for consular access to Shri Jadhav. Indian Charge d Affaires, Gaurav Ahluwalia, willl be meeting Shri Jadhav. We hope that Pakistan will ensure right atmosphere so that the meeting is free, fair, meaningful and effective in keeping with the letter and spirit of the ICJ orders," said a Government source.

The consular access to Mr Jadhav is being granted three years after he was captured by Pakistan. India maintains that he is a former navy official of India and was running a legitimate business in the Iranian port of Chabahar. Pakistan however continues to claim that he remained in government service and blames him for sabotage.

(With inputs from PTI)