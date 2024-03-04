No positive outcome in meeting with Amit Shah, say Ladakh bodies

March 04, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Civil society leaders in Ladakh, who are protesting to demand Constitutional safeguards for the region, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 4 but the “meeting did not result in any positive outcome”.

This is the first meeting of the Ladakh groups with Mr. Shah since 2020.

The members of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) said they had two rounds of meetings with officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday.

“Today the sub-committee of LAB and KDA held a meeting with the officials of MHA and adviser Union Territory, Ladakh. The meeting ended without any concrete outcome. Subsequently the sub-committee members had a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence. This meeting too didn’t result in any positive outcome. Both the bodies will devise future course of action after consultation with the people of the two districts,” a statement issued by the leaders said.

The MHA and the civil society groups have had three rounds of talks so far — on December 4, 2023, and February 19 and February 24, 2024.

The Union Territory, with a population of 2.74 lakh (2011 Census) has erupted in protests several times in the past four years amid concerns over protection of land, resources, and employment for the locals, and bureaucratic overreach.

In the February 24 meeting, MHA officials had agreed to examine how the provisions of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution could be implemented in Ladakh’s context.

The LAB and KDA represent the Buddhist majority and Shia Muslim-dominated regions in Ladakh, respectively. They are jointly protesting for Statehood for Ladakh; inclusion of Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, thus giving it a tribal status; job reservation for locals; and a parliamentary seat each for Leh and Kargil.

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Thupstan Chhewang, who is also the chief of the Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA), has been leading the talks.

After the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution was abrogated by the Parliament on August 5, 2019, Ladakh was turned into a Union Territory without any Legislative Assembly.