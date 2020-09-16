No infiltration reported along India-China border in last 6 months, MoS Nityanand Rai informs Rajya Sabha

He was responding to a question from BJP MP Anil Agarwal

New Delhi

The Centre on Wednesday informed the Rajya Sabha that “no infiltration has been reported along the India-China border during the last six months.”

BJP MP Anil Agarwal asked the Upper House in a written question whether it was a fact that cases of infiltration from Pakistan and China had increased in the last six months.

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in a written reply that since February there had been 47 cases of attempted infiltration along the India-Pakistan border and added that “no infiltration has been reported along India-China border during the last six months.”

India and China are engaged in a tense border standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh since April. The violent clashes with the Chinese troops in Galwan on June 15 had resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers.

On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed the Lok Sabha that China had mobilised a large number of troops and armaments along the LAC as well as in the “depth areas.” He said the LAC was not commonly delineated.

Mr. Singh said that in early May, the Chinese side took action to hinder the normal, traditional patrolling pattern of Indian troops in the Galwan valley area, causing a face-off.

He pointed out there were several friction areas in eastern Ladakh, including Gogra, Kongka La and the north and south banks of Pangong Tso (lake). He said the nature of the current standoff with China was different “both in terms of scale of troops involved and the number of friction points.”