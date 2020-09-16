No infiltration reported along India-China border in last 6 months, MoS Nityanand Rai informs Rajya Sabha

New Delhi
The Centre on Wednesday informed the Rajya Sabha that “no infiltration has been reported along the India-China border during the last six months.”
BJP MP Anil Agarwal asked the Upper House in a written question whether it was a fact that cases of infiltration from Pakistan and China had increased in the last six months.
Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in a written reply that since February there had been 47 cases of attempted infiltration along the India-Pakistan border and added that “no infiltration has been reported along India-China border during the last six months.”
India and China are engaged in a tense border standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh since April. The violent clashes with the Chinese troops in Galwan on June 15 had resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers.
On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed the Lok Sabha that China had mobilised a large number of troops and armaments along the LAC as well as in the “depth areas.” He said the LAC was not commonly delineated.
Mr. Singh said that in early May, the Chinese side took action to hinder the normal, traditional patrolling pattern of Indian troops in the Galwan valley area, causing a face-off.
He pointed out there were several friction areas in eastern Ladakh, including Gogra, Kongka La and the north and south banks of Pangong Tso (lake). He said the nature of the current standoff with China was different “both in terms of scale of troops involved and the number of friction points.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath