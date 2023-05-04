No force used against protesting wrestlers; 5 police personnel injured, says Delhi Police

May 04, 2023 03:51 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Delhi Police on May 4 denied allegations that its personnel were drunk or used force against protesting wrestlers during a late-night ruckus at Jantar Mantar between police and some grapplers.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), New Delhi, said five police personnel were injured in the May 3 night ruckus. The wrestlers, on the other hand, have alleged that they were beaten up by the police and a couple of protesters were injured in the head.

“A sufficient number of women officers were on duty during the night. On medical examination, no police personnel were found drunk. Five police personnel sustained injuries during the scuffle.

“No force was used by police personnel against the protestors. Regarding injury to one protestor, he left the hospital against medical advice and has not given a statement to the police yet,” the DCP tweeted from his official handle.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal said the protesters told her that police personnel were inebriated at the time of the incident.

According to protestors, two wrestlers -- Rahul Yadav and Dushyant Phogat -- were injured in the incident. Phogat, an award-winning wrestler, also received head injuries.

The DCP said barricades have been put up at several locations across Delhi as precautionary measures to ensure no untoward incident takes place.

On May 3 night, police detained Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda and DCW chairperson Maliwal, when they went to the spot to support the wrestlers.

The wrestlers have levelled sexual harassment charges against Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Saran Singh and have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since April 23 demanding his arrest as well as ouster from the WFI post. Various political parties, including the Congress and AAP, have lent their support to the wrestlers.