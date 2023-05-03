HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Protest day 11: Wrestlers slam Delhi police for misinformation; Usha assures support in surprise visit

Vinesh Phogat admits the IOA chief Usha was non-committal about the committee formed to look into their complaints

May 03, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Uthra Ganesan
Indian Olympic Association president and Rajya Sabha MP P.T. Usha meets wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

Indian Olympic Association president and Rajya Sabha MP P.T. Usha meets wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Days after saying the protesting wrestlers were being indisciplined and a day after being heavily criticised by them, IOA president P.T. Usha made a surprise visit to Jantar Mantar to meet them on Wednesday and reportedly assured them support.

While Usha refused to talk to the assembled media, she spent time with the three protesting wrestlers who later expressed thanks for her visit. “For us, anyone who comes here to support us is welcome and we respect them all. Better late than never. She claimed her statements have been twisted and that she was an athlete first and foremost, assuring us of her support,” Bajrang Punia said.

“Even though she did not directly say anything about ending the protest, she did say ‘I want to see you at training, see you practice and win more medals for the country’,” Sakshi Malik added.

Asked about the IOA committee formed to look into their complaints, Vinesh Phogat admitted Usha was non-committal. “She did not give any timespan for the committee to complete its investigation, saying these things take time and that the IOA has now formed a committee to run the WFI also.

“We told her that now the WFI is under IOA, it should focus on holding competitions and ensuring things are normal and safe for youngsters and that as a Rajya Sabha MP, raising our issues there will be a sign of support,” she said.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat addresses the media after meeting with Rajya Sabha MP P.T. Usha at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat addresses the media after meeting with Rajya Sabha MP P.T. Usha at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

The wrestlers also slammed the Delhi Police for spreading disinformation to discredit them. “They are saying the wrestlers are not recording statements or co-operating, they tell people coming to meet us that we hardly stay here — do they have anything in writing from any wrestler?

“This morning some kids from an NGO came and were told no one stays here, the wrestlers come only by 11 or 12. They are constantly blaming us and giving excuses,” Vinesh claimed.

Related stories

Related Topics

sport / sports organisations / sports disciplinary action / New Delhi / Rajya Sabha

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.