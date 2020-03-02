Nirbhaya case: Delhi court defers hanging of 4 death row convicts till further order

A Delhi court Monday deferred till further order the hanging of four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.
The hanging of the four convicts was scheduled for Tuesday at 6 AM.
Also read: SC dismisses curative plea of fourth Nirbhaya case convict Pawan Gupta
Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana said the death sentence cannot be executed pending disposal of the mercy petition of convict Pawan Kumar Gupta.
The court passed the order on Pawan’s plea seeking to stay the execution as he has filed a mercy petition before the President on Monday.
