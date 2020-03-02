Delhi

SC dismisses curative plea of fourth Nirbhaya case convict Pawan Gupta

Nirbhaya case convict Pawan Gupta. File

Nirbhaya case convict Pawan Gupta. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a curative petition filed by convict Pawan Kumar Gupta who was sentenced to death in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

A five-judge bench headed by Justice N V Ramana said that no case is made out for re-examining the conviction and the punishment of the convict.

Other members of the Bench were Justices Arun Mishra, R.F. Nariman, R. Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 2, 2020 11:41:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/sc-dismisses-curative-plea-of-fourth-nirbhaya-case-convict-pawan-gupta/article30961544.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY