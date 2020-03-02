SC dismisses curative plea of fourth Nirbhaya case convict Pawan Gupta

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a curative petition filed by convict Pawan Kumar Gupta who was sentenced to death in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

A five-judge bench headed by Justice N V Ramana said that no case is made out for re-examining the conviction and the punishment of the convict.

Other members of the Bench were Justices Arun Mishra, R.F. Nariman, R. Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan.