President rejects mercy plea of Nirbhaya case convict Vinay Kumar Sharma

President Ram Nath Kovind has rejected the mercy plea of Vinay Kumar Sharma, one of the four men facing the gallows in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, Home Ministry officials said on Saturday.

Sharma had filed the mercy petition before the President on Wednesday, his lawyer had said.

The President has rejected Sharma’s mercy plea, the officials said.

A Delhi court on January 31 postponed the execution of death warrants of the four convicts in the December 16, 2012 gang rape and murder case till further orders.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana passed the order on plea by the convicts seeking a stay on their execution on February 1.

The court had on January 20 issued death warrants for February 1 against the four convicts — Vinay Sharma (26), Akshay Kumar Singh (31), Mukesh Kumar Singh (32) and Pawan (26) — in the case.