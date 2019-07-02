NIA to question Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s grandson on terror funding

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has summoned the grandson of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani for questioning in the 2017 terror financing case, a senior official said.

The NIA sent a notice to Anees-ul-Islam, son of Mr. Geelani’s daughter on Tuesday, asking him to appear at its Delhi office on July 9. Mr. Islam, who holds a Masters in Business Administration, is working as a researcher with the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention in Srinagar.

His appointment in 2016 during the tenure of chief minister Mehbooba Mufti had raised eyebrows, with National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah questioning the decision. Mr. Islam’s father, Altaf Shah alias ‘Fantoosh,’ was arrested last year in the terror funding case and has been in Tihar jail since.

Editor questioned

The NIA also questioned the editor-in-chief of a prominent English daily from Kashmir for the second consecutive day on Tuesday in connection with the case.

The journalist was being questioned on reports in his paper during the 2016 agitation that followed the death of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in an encounter. He was also being quizzed about his visit to Dubai.

Earlier, Mr. Geelani’s sons and Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq were also summoned by NIA.

The NIA had on February 26 carried out searches at premises of separatist leaders, including those of the Mirwaiz. , in connection with the case related to financing of terrorist and separatist groups in Jammu and Kashmir.

The NIA team, accompanied by police and CRPF personnel, searched residences of some of the separatist leaders, including the Mirwaiz, Geelani’s son Naseem and Ashraf Sehrai, the chairman of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat.

The NIA case, registered on May 30, 2017 against the separatist and secessionist leaders, mentions raising, receiving and collecting funds through various illegal means, including hawala, for funding separatist and terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir and for causing disruption in the Kashmir valley.