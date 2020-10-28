NIA searches trust, NGOs in Srinagar in terror funding case

The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday carried out searches at nine places, including a trust owned by a newspaper owner and some non-governmental organisations here, in connection with a fresh terror funding probe by the agency, officials said.
The searches began Wednesday morning. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) team assisted by the local police and paramilitary forces searched the office of the trust which is located in the premises of a prominent English daily here.
At least three other non-governmental organisations (NGOs) founded in 2000 were raided by the NIA for alleged terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.
According to the NIA, these NGOs were receiving money from undisclosed donors which was being used for funding terror activities, they added.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath