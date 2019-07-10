NIA attaches property of Kashmiri separatist leader Asiya Andrabi

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached the Srinagar house of Kashmiri separatist leader Asiya Andrabi as “proceeds of crime.”

In an order pasted outside the house, the NIA said it had reason to believe that the “property represents proceeds of terrorism and has been used in furtherance of terrorist activities of proscribed organisation Dukhtaran-e-Millat [DeM].”

An NIA official said the attachment was done as per provisions of law.

In a charge sheet filed against Ms. Andrabi and two others — Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen last year, the NIA said the DeM was collecting gold jewellery through donations and raised funds by selling them. The accused were arrested on July 5 last year and are presently in Tihar jail.

A photograph of Ms. Andrabi could not be attached as she was pardanasheen (behind veil), the NIA said.