NIA files charge sheet against 4 Jaish-e-Mohammed aides of Pulwama attack mastermind

The NIA had last September filed a charge sheet claiming that JeM’s Sajjad Ahmad Khan, a close aide of Pulwama attack mastermind Mudassir Ahmad Khan, was conspiring terror acts across India.

The NIA on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against four Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) aides of Pulwama attack mastermind, in a case of conspiring for terror acts across the country.

The charge sheet was filed against four JeM operatives under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 121 A (waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against the government of India) of IPC, and various sections of stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and sections of Explosives Substances Act.

Mudassir was the mastermind behind this conspiracy but the charges were abated against him after he was killed in an encounter with the security forces in March, 2019, the agency said in the final report.

This case pertains to a criminal conspiracy hatched by senior commanders of JeM to carry out terror attacks in different parts of India including Delhi-NCR.

