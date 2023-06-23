  1. Abrasive and corrosive chemicals, such as phenyls, acids, etc., used for cleaning toilets and surfaces, to be beyond the reach of prisoners
  2. Tools used for building maintenance, such as ropes, glass, wooden ladders, pipes, etc., are to be kept in the safe custody of the concerned Prison staff
  3. Regular check and vigil on bed sheets and blankets of inmates be exercised to ensure that these are not used to make ropes, etc to attempt suicide
  4. The place/area in Prison prone to such acts be identified and corrective actions, including installations of CCTVs, be ensured
  5. Mental health screening be included in the initial health screening report of every prisoner
  6. Existing vacancies of Prison staff should be filled up particularly those of Prison Welfare Officers, Probation Officers, Psychologists, and Medical Staff and the strength should be suitably augmented to include Mental Health professionals
  7. A component of mental health literacy must be included in the basic training of Prison staff with periodical refresher courses
  8. Selected Prison staff in each Prison barrack be trained in providing Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation & First Aid (CPR), particularly for handling attempted hanging, bleeding through self-inflicted cuts, or on ingesting toxic substances
  9. Regular observation by Prison staff and assignment of a prisoner ‘buddy’, trained in psychological first aid
  10. Adequate number of telephones for contact with friends or family of the prisoner to be ensured in accordance with relevant regulations
  11. Family members of the at-risk inmates must be contacted to give them the required assurance, counseling, and mental support; their visits should be encouraged to provide emotional support to the prisoners
  12. Gatekeeper Model: (devised by the World Health Organization, WHO), to strengthen mental health care in Prisons be implemented for training of carefully selected inmates to identify prisoners at risk of suicide
  13. Measures to tackle the issue of addiction among prisoners be undertaken by regular visits of mental health care professionals and de-addition experts
  14. Prisoners must be provided with life-skill-based education and activities like yoga, sports, crafts, drama, music, dance, and suitable spiritual and optional religious instructions to channelize their energies positively and occupy their time. This can be done with the help of reputed NGOs if required
  15. The facilities for up-skilling, vocational guidance, and means for financial independence to be increased. Long terms skilled prisoners may be linked with government schemes for entrepreneurship