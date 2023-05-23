Inmate kills himself in Tihar jail hours after being convicted

May 23, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - NEW DELHI

A 26-year-old Tihar jail inmate allegedly killed himself inside the prison complex hours after he was convicted in a robbery case, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the prison officials, Javed, a resident of Sanjay Camp, Dakshinpuri, was found dead in Tihar’s jail no. 9 around 5 p.m. on Monday, hours after he was brought to the prison.

A senior police officer said Javed was convicted in a 2016 case under various IPC sections, including the Arms Act, by a court here on Monday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said the family of the deceased had been informed. The police have also informed the Metropolitan Magistrate, who is empowered to order an inquiry into the death of a person in custody. The postmortem of the deceased will be conducted as per the directions of the Metropolitan Magistrate, the senior police officer added.

Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002 (10 a.m. to 7.30 p.m., Monday-Saturday).