Mandoli inmate kills self; third suicide in fortnight in Delhi jails

June 06, 2023 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - New Delhi

In the third such incident across the city’s jails, an inmate at Mandoli prison allegedly committed suicide by consuming an unknown substance on June 2.

The victim, a 23-year-old undertrial prisoner lodged at Mandoli’s jail no. 13, was taken to GTB Hospital where he was declared brought dead, the police said on Monday.

An officer said the deceased was arrested for a theft in Gokalpuri. As it was an unnatural death, the duty metropolitan magistrate of Karkardooma court was informed to conduct proceedings under CrPC Section 176, he added.

The victim’s post-mortem examination was conducted by a medical board at the hospital and his viscera was preserved for the chemical analysis, the officer said.

On May 22, a 26-year-old man killed himself in the Tihar jail complex, hours after he was convicted in a robbery case. Four days later, a 29-year-old undertrial prisoner at Tihar died after he allegedly consumed poison.

Those in distress may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002.