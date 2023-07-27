HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Next Opposition meeting to be held in Mumbai on August 25-26

The Opposition parties had their first meeting in Patna in June, followed by another in Bengaluru in July.

July 27, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Opposition party leaders are seen during the meeting in Bengaluru on July 18, 2023.

Opposition party leaders are seen during the meeting in Bengaluru on July 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

The third meeting of the 26-party INDIA coalition is likely to be held on August 25-26 in Mumbai, sources said.

The Opposition parties had their first meeting in Patna in June, followed by another in Bengaluru in July.

Before the Opposition goes into its third huddle, the parties are likely to finalise a 11-member coordination committee, which will act as the nerve centre for the alliance. One member each will be drawn from the Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, AAP, JD(U), RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP, JMM, Samajwadi Party and the CPI(M). The other smaller parties in the coalition will not get a berth in the committee.

The INDIA coalition is also likely to announce composition of other committees for communication, campaign for the 2024 general election and another panel to coordinate joint protests and rallies in the run-up to the election.

At the end of the Bengaluru summit, the coalition had said that it will have a joint secretariat for better synchronisation, but so far it has not announced anything.

Related Topics

alliances and coalition / national elections / election

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.