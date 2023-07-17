Opposition meet in Bengaluru will be a game-changer in Indian politics: Congress

July 17, 2023 02:28 pm | Updated 02:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

Leaders of 26 parties from across India will take part in the second conclave of the opposition, in Bengaluru on July 18, to forge an electoral alliance for a battle against the NDA, led by the ruling BJP, in the 18th Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2024.

Leaders of 15 opposition parties attended the last meeting held in Patna, in Bihar, on June 23.

The main opposition Congress believes that the meeting would be a ‘game-changer’ in Indian politics, and it would discuss a common agenda to defeat the BJP in the next general elections.

Briefing mediapersons on the agenda of the meeting, which would officially begin on Tuesday July 18, AICC general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal termed the meeting in Patna as ‘successful and fruitful’ pointing out that the BJP has begun consolidating the NDA.

“We are very happy to see that, after the Patna meeting, those who are telling us that we are very much comfortable alone (BJP) to defeat the opposition, now are also making....that’s the real success of the opposition meeting,” Mr Venugopal said.

The Congress, which is hosting the meeting in Bengaluru under the tagline ‘United We Stand’, would be represented by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, former presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Mr. Venugopal said, “We are united for a common purpose, for protection of democracy, to ensure constitutional rights, and independence of our institutions, which are under attack under the present BJP government.

“The Modi government wants to silence opposition voices by misusing probe agencies, such as the Enforcement Directorate, and Central Bureau of Investigation. Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Parliament and recent split of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra are biggest examples for suppression of the voice of the opposition.”

Noting that people of the country have been under distress owing to unemployment and price rise, Mr Venugopal said the opposition’s summit would discuss issues related to the common people.

“We move forward to address the genuine concerns of the people. We will decide the future course of action, and a strategy for the session of parliament that will start on July 28.”

He condemned Prime Minister Narendra’s Modi’s silence on Manipur, which has been hit by violence for the last 75 days. “The electorate will teach a fitting lesson to those who have failed in governance, and are cheating the people by giving false promises,” he said.

Replying to questions on the leadership of the opposition, the Congress leader said, “We have enough leaders. We will resolve all issues in the next one or two meetings”.

Asked whether the Congress invited the JD(S) for the meeting, Mr Venugopal said, “Generally, they used to come with us. There is no need for an invitation at all.”

JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy is expected to meet BJP leaders in Delhi on July 18.

On ED raid on multiple premises of DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy and his MP son Gautham Sigamani Pon in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining on Monday, the AICC general secretary said “the probe agencies are used not only to target Tamil Nadu government but also diverting the attention of the people from real issues”.

The leaders would deliberate on various issues from 11 am to 4 pm on Tuesday.

Congress general secretary (Communication) Jairam Ramesh, Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D K Shivakumar and party spokesperson Pawan Khera were present.