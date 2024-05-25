New Parliament complex gets another makeover

The temperature is hovering above 41 degrees Celsius but construction is on in full swing in Parliament.

Racing against time, several new structures, including roads and reception lounges, are being built to welcome the members of the 18th Lok Sabha in June.

As dust blew in the air, labourers crushed with hammers the red sandstone-topped pathways laid only last year. As part of a green initiative, they will be replaced with cobbled pathways made of black stones specially brought from Karnataka. Several pockets had been dug up by earthmovers, and labourers milled around the compound when The Hindu visited the complex on May 22.

“These are special stones, they are being evenly spread leaving a gap of few centimetres to prevent waterlogging. When it poured, the concrete structure led to accumulation of water. The new pathway will recharge groundwater and help in rainwater harvesting as the water will percolate to the ground,” said a Parliament official on condition of anonymity.

Another official added that two new waiting areas are being constructed after bringing down existing structures in the compound. “The waiting areas or offices on either end will be of help to the new members of Parliament. It will be a holding area before they proceed to the House as many would be first-time members,” said the second official.

The new Parliament building was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May last year. The four-storey building that was built at an estimated cost of ₹970 crore held its first special sitting on September 19, 2023. It faces the British-era Parliament building or the Samvidhan Sadan, which will now be conserved as a heritage asset.

Power lines uprooted

Officials said due to the digging of road at several places, several electrical lines had been uprooted. “The air conditioner here has not been working for the past two months due to the ongoing construction. As there are no fans and this room is supposed to be centrally air conditioned, there is little we can do,” said a security personnel posted at the main reception office in the Parliament complex on the Red Cross Road

The office is also being refurbished to accommodate the requirements of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) that recently took over the security of the Parliament complex.

In Frames | First look of new Parliament building to be inaugurated on May 28 1 / 3

After the security breach on December 13, 2023, when two unarmed men jumped into the well of the Lok Sabha with colour sprays, a slew of security measures was taken, and a committee that was set up to study the lapses suggested handing over of the Parliament security to the CISF. Facial recognition devices were installed at various points then.

A day before the breach, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) had floated a tender for additional security infrastructure for the Parliament complex, including security gadgets and bulletproof enclosures, at a cost of ₹35 crore.

The tender document for the project said that the work would include redevelopment of the reception lounge, security blocks, electrical services and external development, including sewerage and drainage.