New Education Policy gets cabinet approval

The Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has approved the New Education Policy (NEP). The decision was taken at the Cabinet meet on Wednesday.

The draft New Education Policy 2019 was made public in June last year and the government sought suggestions from various stakeholders, including public till July 31, 2019. The draft faced stiff opposition from various quarters over its three-language formula, four-year B.Ed programme, board examination for Classes V and VIII, among others. The Union Ministry is learnt to have made some changes in the draft.

Here are the live updates from the press conference:

NEP: The story so far

A panel led by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Kasturirangan had submitted the draft of the new NEP to Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ when he took charge last year.

The draft was then put in public domain to seek feedback from various stakeholders and over two lakh suggestions were received by the HRD Ministry about the same.

The existing NEP was framed in 1986 and revised in 1992. A new education policy was part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s manifesto ahead of the 2014 general election.

The drafting experts also took into account the report of a panel headed by former cabinet secretary T.S.R. Subramanian and formed by the HRD Ministry when it was being headed by Union Minister Smriti Irani.