GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

New Cabinet’s first decision: Centre to assist construction of 3 crore houses under PMAY

Centre has been implementing the scheme since 2015-16 to provide assistance to eligible rural and urban households for the construction of houses with basic amenities.

Published - June 10, 2024 09:20 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs his first Union Cabinet meeting at the start of his third term, in New Delhi on June 10, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs his first Union Cabinet meeting at the start of his third term, in New Delhi on June 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge of his office for the third consecutive time on June 10, the new Union Cabinet led by him took its first decision — to provide assistance for the construction of three crore more rural and urban houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

“It has been decided in the Cabinet meeting today to provide assistance to three crore additional rural and urban households for the construction of houses, to meet the requirements arising out of the increase in the number of eligible families,” said a government official.

Under Mr. Modi’s leadership, the Centre has been implementing the scheme since 2015-16 to provide assistance to eligible rural and urban households for the construction of houses with basic amenities. About 4.21 crore houses have been completed over the past decade, according to the government.

“All the houses constructed under PMAY have basic amenities such as household toilets, LPG, electricity and functional household tap connection etc., through convergence with other schemes of the Central and State governments,” the official said.

Related Topics

national government / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / construction and property / house building

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.