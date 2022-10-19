DefExpo 2022 | India

New airbase coming up in Gujarat near Indo-Pak border to emerge as effective centre for country's security: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the Defence Expo 2022 at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar on October 19, 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the Defence Expo 2022 at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar on October 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of a new airbase coming up in north Gujarat near India-Pakistan border and said it will emerge as an effective centre for the country's security.

Speaking after inaugurating the Defence Expo 2022 in Gujarat capital Gandhinagar, PM Modi also said that defence forces will release a list of 101 more items that cannot be imported. With this 411 defence-related goods can only be procured locally, the PM said.

"This will give a major boost to the Indian defence industry,” Mr. Modi said. The PM said this is an unprecedented DefExpo as only Indian companies are participating in it for the first time.

Mr. Modi said the air base coming up at Deesa in Banaskantha in North Gujarat will "emerge as an effective centre for the security of the country. The PM also said that the exports of Indian defence products have increased eight times in the last few years.

The country has come a long way, as "earlier we used to release pigeons and now we release cheetahs", PM Modi added.


