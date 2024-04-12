TDP candidate Pemmasani Chandrasekhar promises to bring global companies to Guntur, create employment

April 12, 2024 12:23 am | Updated 08:25 am IST - GUNTUR

TDP-JSP-BJP alliance candidate for Guntur Lok Sabha constituency Pemmasani Chandrasekhar has expressed confidence that he will win the elections with a thumping majority.

The medical professional-turned-industrialist from the U.S.A. is making his political debut in the elections. Mr. Chandrasekhar, a native of Burripalem near Tenali, told The Hindu that he had interacted with more than 3.5 lakh people in the last two months. “Given the response I got, I am confident of winning the election,” he said.

Comparing the poll promises made in the U.S.A. and India, Mr. Chandrasekhar said, the political parties here think that doing more welfare increases the winning chances. “However, balancing welfare with development is very essential,” he said.

Reiterating the TDP’s commitment to welfare, he said, “My goal is to bring more global companies to Guntur so that employment can be created which will help improve economic activity and contribute to the development of the region.”

Extreme polarisation and vote-bank politics will destroy the society, he observed.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy ignored the irrigation projects, roads and infrastructure works. The government has to take care of farmers’ issues, construct projects, develop roads, construct houses and other pressing issues,” he said.

The Guntur urban area would get sufficient tap water within eight to ten months after the elections, if the TDP-BJP-JSP combine is voted to power, he says.

“We face water and electricity problems every summer. The government must take preventive measures. We are facing a drought now, thanks to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s lack of attention to the public issues. It is a man-made problem,” he said.

Referring to the State capital, he said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy opposed Amaravati after being elected to power. “He has failed to show the plan for the three capitals he proposed,” said Mr. Chandrasekhar.

Alleging that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has failed to create wealth for the State, he said “The YSRCP government destroyed the State economy. On one hand, the Chief Minister is giving money to people and taking it back with the other. Not even a single company has come to to the State during the YSRCP rule,” alleged Mr. Chandrasekha.

Volunteer system

Asked about the volunteer system, he said that the system should be put to use appropriately after an audit. “We are not opposing the system as it was intended. We oppose the detective work, interrogation, and luring of the voters by the volunteers,” he added.