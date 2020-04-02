National

Na Corona Karo song goes viral on social media

Ranade, who worked with companies like Google, Microsoft, Citrix and VMware as a software engineer in the US, has also created an iOS app for practicing riyaaz and developing shrutis called ‘NaadSadhana’

A song to make people aware about taking precautions against COVID-19 composed by Pune-based classical khayal vocalist Sandeep Ranade has mesmerised celebrities — from Oscar winning musician AR Rahman to Padma Vibhushan awardee Pandit Jasraj — and social media users.

The song was shared by A.R. Rahman on his Instagram account.

Mr. Ranade said, “When I created ‘Na Corona Karo’ song in Raga Basant, we were yet to go into lockdown... I wanted to feel hope and optimism and the song was simply an expression of this sentiment. After I shared the song on social media and it went viral, I got messages from people all over the world, saying they felt uplifted, optimistic, and motivated to fight the virus as a community.”

Pandit Ajay Pohankar, Pandit Suresh Talwalkar, Daler Mehndi, Adnan Sami, Shubha Mudgal and Nana Patekar have hailed Mr. Ranade’s effort.

’NaadSadhana’ iOS app created by Ranade helps recreate a live experience with tools like talented tabla and manjira, smart swarmandal, rich tanpuras and precision tuner.

The app does intense real—time processing like music detection AI, synthesizing and simulating sounds for realistic instruments, Raga creativity AI, Taal aesthetics AI, analysing music (notes, raga, phrases, layakari, volume modulation, modality, bandish, mukhada, etc).

