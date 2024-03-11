GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

My third term will write new chapter in rise of women power: PM Modi

At the 'Sashakt Nari-Viksit Bharat' programme, PM Modi disbursed around ₹8,000 crore as bank loans to various self-help groups

March 11, 2024 12:29 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the ‘Sashakt Nari - Viksit Bharat’ programme, in New Delhi on March 11, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the ‘Sashakt Nari - Viksit Bharat’ programme, in New Delhi on March 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cited a host of women-centric schemes of his government to assert that only a society which boosts women's standing and creates opportunities for them can advance.

His third term will write a new chapter in the rise of women’s power, Mr. Modi said at a ‘Sashakt Nari-Viksit Bharat’ programme, exuding confidence of retaining power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In a swipe at previous governments, he said women's lives and hardships were not a priority for them, while the BJP has come out with different initiatives to help them at every stage of life.

BJP govt’s various schemes for women

Mr. Modi said he is the first prime minister who spoke of a host of issues related to women, including the lack of toilets, the use of sanitary pads, adverse effects of smoke-causing kitchen fuels like wood and coal, and the need for bank accounts from the ramparts of the Red Fort, a reference to his Independence Day speeches. He said political parties made fun of him and insulted him for this.

He asserted that what he saw at his home, in his neighbourhood and villages during his travels shaped his sensibilities and schemes for women.

Also read: At Thrissur conference PM says women’s empowerment has Modi’s guarantee

Over ₹8 lakh crore has been disbursed among women under various government schemes, Mr. Modi said. Over 1 crore women have become 'Lakhpati Didis' so far, he said.

The prime minister said that his experience has been that a little help to women can make them a help to others. Those politicians who are only concerned about their families can never understand this, he said.

At the 'Sashakt Nari-Viksit Bharat' programme, Mr. Modi disbursed around ₹8,000 crore as bank loans to self-help groups (SHGs). He also interacted with women beneficiaries from different parts of the country, enquired about various aspects of their work and lauded their hard work and determination.

He also felicitated 'Lakhpati Didis', who have achieved success with the support of the 'Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission' and are supporting the upliftment of other self-help group members.

New initiatives

During the event, he handed over drones to 1,000 'Namo Drone Didis', women chosen to operate drones for agriculture and related purposes.

He also disbursed about ₹2,000 crore Capitalisation Support Fund to SHGs.

The 'Namo Drone Didi' and 'Lakhpati Didi' initiatives are integral to the prime minister's vision of fostering economic empowerment and financial autonomy among women, especially in rural areas, the Prime Minister's Office had said earlier in a statement.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Narendra Modi / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.