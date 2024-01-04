At Thrissur conference PM says women’s empowerment has Modi’s guarantee

January 04, 2024 07:58 am | Updated 07:58 am IST - Thrissur

Development of women in the country has the guarantee of Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister told the Bharatiya Janata Party’s women’s conference ‘Women’s Power with Modi’ at Thekkinkadu Maidan in Thrissur on Wednesday.

The Kerala unit of the BJP organised the women’s meet to express its gratitude for passing the Women’s Reservation Bill. Tens of thousands of women participated in the meet. The Prime Minister took out a roadshow in an open jeep ahead of addressing the meet.

“By clearing the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament, the BJP government showed it respected women and ensured their rightful share in governance. The Congress and its allies had been holding the Bill for decades. The Modi government has also rescued Muslim women from the threat of triple talaq,” Mr. Modi said.

“Nowadays the discussion in the country is about the guarantees promised by Modi. But I believe that the power of women in the country is the guarantee for its development,” the Prime Minister said, listing various development projects brought out by his government for women, including 10 crore gas connections and 11 crore drinking water connections.

Recalling the contributions of Kerala’s women such as Akkamma Cherian, Rosamma Punnoose and A.V. Kuttimalu Amma in the freedom fight of the county, the Prime Minister said the Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front had failed to respect women power.

Attacking the INDIA alliance, the Prime Minister said it was hurting the religious sentiments of the people. “They consider temples and festivals as platforms for exploitation. The political drama about the Thrissur Pooram was unfortunate. Mismanagement of Sabarimala shows the inefficiency of the LDF government. But the BJP respects all religions. So, the BJP government is in power in States where there are a large number of Christians.”

The LDF and UDF were always together, though they have different names, Mr. Modi said. With the formation of the INDIA alliance, they proved that they have the same policies. The people have realised that the BJP is the only hope for the development of the State.

The Centre is bringing many development projects across the county. But the INDIA alliance is not allowing any development projects here in Kerala due to their political vengeance.

“Everybody knows which office is the epicentre of gold smuggling. They think the Centre should not question the utilisation of the Central funds,” he said.

The BJP is concerned about the development of four categories of people — farmers, poor people, women and youth. The government has brought many schemes for the development of these communities, the Prime Minister said.