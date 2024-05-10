GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Muzaffarnagar child slapping case: SC asks U.P. govt. to appoint senior IPS officer to ensure smooth prosecution

On April 15, the Bench had asked the State government to clarify measures taken to prosecute the case against the teacher accused of encouraging students to hit a Muslim boy

Updated - May 10, 2024 10:15 pm IST

Published - May 10, 2024 10:01 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. File

A view of the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to task a senior Indian Police Service officer with the responsibility to ensure that a case concerning the slapping of a Muslim boy in Muzaffarnagar by his classmates on the orders of their teacher is prosecuted without any hitches.

A Bench headed by Justice A.S. Oka passed the order after the State government informed the court that a chargesheet has been filed in the case.

Muzaffarnagar schoolboy slapping case: Charge sheet ready, waiting for sanction, U.P. tells Supreme Court

“Considering the nature of the FIR, the Home Department will nominate an appropriate senior IPS officer to ensure that prosecution is properly conducted by the State,” the Bench ordered.

On April 15, the Bench had asked the State government to clarify measures taken to prosecute the case against the teacher.

The court is monitoring the case and had made sure in March that the State government took expert help from agencies like HAQ, Muskan and Childline in counselling the child and his classmates after the traumatic episode.

The court’s intervention had led the child to be transferred out of the school, which was operating from the teacher’s house, to a proper one. The State had agreed to pitch in with the child’s educational expenses.

U.P. Muslim student slapping case | SC asks State Government to clarify measures taken to prosecute teacher

The court has consistently blamed the State government for its failure to provide a safe environment, recognised schools and qualified teachers for children in accordance with the Right to Education Act.

The Act mandates quality, free and compulsory education for children up to 14 years without any discrimination on the basis of caste, creed or gender.

U.P. Muslim student slapping case | Supreme Court says State failed in its role

The court had flagged the slapping incident as “very serious” and a direct violation of Article 21A (the fundamental right of a child to free and compulsory education) of the Constitution, the Right to Education Act and even the Uttar Pradesh Rules which task the local authorities to ensure that children do not face discrimination in classrooms.

The court said it would separately take up the larger issue of the implementation of the Right to Education Act in Uttar Pradesh.

Related Topics

right to education / education / Uttar Pradesh / judiciary (system of justice) / justice and rights

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.