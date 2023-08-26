August 26, 2023 11:18 am | Updated 06:24 pm IST - Lucknow

As outrage poured in from all quarters including political parties, Muzaffarnagar Police on Saturday booked the teacher accused of making communal comments and ordering her students to slap a Muslim classmate for not doing his homework.

The school was also served a notice by the state education department in connection with the matter.

The teacher, Tripta Tyagi, was booked a day after a video showed her asking her students to slap the Class 2 boy at Neha Public School in Khubbapur village and also making a communal remark.

Police booked Ms. Tyagi at the complaint of the boy's family, under IPC sections 323 and 504 — both non-cognizable offences. Such offences are bailable and do not lead to immediate arrest, and require a warrant.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Circle Officer Ravishankar on Friday told reporters, “The viral video was examined, and prima facie, it seems the child was beaten up for not completing his school work. Some objectionable comments can also be heard in the video. We are looking into the matter and further action will be taken.”

In her defence, Ms. Tyagi, has said that the video has been tampered with in order to stoke tensions. She claimed the video was shot by an uncle of the boy.

She said though it was wrong on her part to get a student slapped by his classmates, she was forced to do it as she is handicapped and was not able to stand up and reach the student who had not done his assignment.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari of Muzaffarnagar Shubham Shukla said that a show cause notice has been served to the school management through the secretary of the management committee Ravinder tyagi.

It has been asked to furnish its response by August 28 as to why the government recognition of the school not be cancelled.

A criminal case would be registered against the authorities of the school, where the incident took place, the BSA said, adding that a team has been sent there.

Samajwadi Party blames BJP’s ‘politics of hate’

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in a post demanded the teacher be sacked immediately, and called her a "blot on teacher society."

"In a viral video from Muzaffarnagar, a teacher is getting a student beaten up by other students. She is guilty of a double crime in that on one hand she is asking other students to beat the child and on the other she is making them violent. The BJP government should show this video in the G20 meeting and explain how justified is its politics of hate," Mr. Yadav said in his post.

मुज़फ़्फ़रनगर के एक वायरल वीडियो में एक टीचर एक अल्पसंख्यक बच्चे को दूसरे बच्चों से पिटवा रही है। इसमें वो दोहरे अपराध की दोषी हैं क्योंकि वो पिटवा भी रही है और दूसरे बच्चों को हिंसक भी बना रही है। भाजपा सरकार ये वीडियो G20 की मीटिंग में दिखाकर साबित करे कि उसका नफ़रती एजेंडा किस… pic.twitter.com/GrlpQSjp3L — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) August 26, 2023

"Such a teacher is a blot on the teacher society. The teacher community should raise a voice against her to get her punished," he said.

Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi react

Reacting to the incident, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on social media platform X (previously known as Twitter), “Sowing the poison of discrimination in the minds of innocent children, turning a holy place like a school into a marketplace of hatred - there is nothing worse a teacher can do for the country.”

“This is the same kerosene spread by the BJP which has set every corner of India on fire. Children are the future of India - do not hate them, we all have to together teach love,” he added.

मासूम बच्चों के मन में भेदभाव का ज़हर घोलना, स्कूल जैसे पवित्र स्थान को नफ़रत का बाज़ार बनाना - एक शिक्षक देश के लिए इससे बुरा कुछ नहीं कर सकता।



ये भाजपा का फैलाया वही केरोसिन है जिसने भारत के कोने-कोने में आग लगा रखी है।



बच्चे भारत का भविष्य हैं - उनको नफ़रत नहीं, हम सबको मिल… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 25, 2023

Priyanka Gandhi said, “Where there is talk of technology to go to the moon or things that build a boundary wall of hatred. The choice is clear. Hate is the biggest enemy of progress.”