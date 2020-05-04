Most COVID-19 cases in States with high swine flu rates

Five States — Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, Tamil Nadu — account for about 70% of India’s confirmed COVID-19 cases, that on Monday stood at 46, 416.

However, data from the Health Ministry’s National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), show that these are also States that consistently accounted for the bulk of swine flu cases, or seasonal influenza (H1N1) since 2015.

Last year, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi and Maharashtra accounted for 15,580 cases of confirmed H1N1 — or 54 % of the confirmed infections. In 2018 again, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Gujarat, made up 65% of H1N1 cases.

In 2015, which saw 42,592 cases, the largest spike in cases since the swine flu pandemic of 2009-10, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Delhi polled 63% of the cases .

Excluding 2016, Maharashtra and Gujarat have either led or been among the top three in India’s swine flu count.

The number of swine flu cases dipped to a 5-year-low of just 1,786 cases in 2016.

In 2010, that saw the swine flu dig its heels in India, Mahrashtra, with 6,814 cases, Delhi (2,725) and Karnataka ( 2,575) topped the list of infections.

While both HIN1 and COVID-19 are due to pathogens that trace their origins to viruses from non-human hosts, they belong to different families.

While both infiltrate the lungs and cause characteristic pulmonary infections, they have varying lethality. Swine flu infections have a higher case fatality rates (deaths per confirmed cases) and can cause significant deaths in children as well as those less than 60. COVID-19 on the other hand relatively more dangerous to those above 60 and almost harmless in children. “It may be too early to say this because we are still in the middle of a pandemic but it is possible that Sars-CoV2 may replace H1N1,” Director, NCDC Sujeet Kumar Singh, told The Hindu. “But we’ve noticed this pattern (of high number of COVID and influenza cases) in Gujarat and Maharashtra.”

February-March are typical months for influenza in India. Most influenza activity in northern India was seen during the summer months, but in southern and western India, cases occurred mostly during winter months. In 2017, there was a summer and winter spike, the NMJ paper notes. Given the novelty of Sars-CoV2, scientists nowhere can rule out another spike later in the year. Infections in India, so far, are yet to peak.