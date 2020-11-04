Morning Digest: Trump, Biden score victories in early results, India’s exports dip 5.4% in October, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

The 2020 U.S. presidential election is on track to see a record voter turnout with 160 million votes cast as per projections.

U.S. voters are heading to polling stations to decide who will become the next President of the United States on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, with a choice of the two oldest candidates in the country’s history – 74-year-old incumbent Donald Trump, and Democrat Joe Biden, aged 77.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday claimed that he won elections because he worked to resolve issues of (poor) mothers and sisters. Mr. Modi was addressing his first public meeting for the third phase of the Bihar Assembly polls, scheduled to be held on November 7, at Forbesganj in Araria district. The third phase for 78 seats will largely be held in the northeastern districts.

India’s exports declined 5.4 per cent to USD 24.82 billion in October due to fall in shipments of sectors like petroleum products, gems and jewellery, and leather, according to government data released on Tuesday.

Lieutenant-Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha speaks on his three months at the helm, the land amendments in J&K, the Gupkar declaration and the Shopian encounter.

By the time Americans started lining up at the polls on Tuesday, an unprecedented number of their fellow citizens — just under 100 million — had already voted, either by mail or via in-person early voting.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is looking at diversifying its foreign exchange reserve investments amid the fall in global interest rates caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to two government sources aware of the development.

Phase-I of naval exercise Malabar 2020, consisting of India, Australia, Japan and the U.S., began off the coast of Visakhapatnam in the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday.

While many in India, like people around the world, are interested in the US elections just to see who will win between Donald Trump and Joseph Biden, let us take a look at what the results could mean for US ties with India.

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner (85 n.o., 58b, 10x4, 1x6) and fellow-opener Wriddhiman Saha (58 n.o., 45b, 7x4, 1x6) made it a no-contest in the final league match in Sharjah.