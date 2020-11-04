Morning Digest: Trump, Biden score victories in early results, India’s exports dip 5.4% in October, and more

U.S. Presidential Election 2020 live | Key State of Florida leaning towards Trump
U.S. voters are heading to polling stations to decide who will become the next President of the United States on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, with a choice of the two oldest candidates in the country’s history – 74-year-old incumbent Donald Trump, and Democrat Joe Biden, aged 77.
Bihar Assembly elections | I win polls because I work to resolve mothers and sisters’ issues, says Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday claimed that he won elections because he worked to resolve issues of (poor) mothers and sisters. Mr. Modi was addressing his first public meeting for the third phase of the Bihar Assembly polls, scheduled to be held on November 7, at Forbesganj in Araria district. The third phase for 78 seats will largely be held in the northeastern districts.
India’s exports dip 5.4% in October to $24.82 billion: Government data
India’s exports declined 5.4 per cent to USD 24.82 billion in October due to fall in shipments of sectors like petroleum products, gems and jewellery, and leather, according to government data released on Tuesday.
Parties free to engage in political activity in J&K, there is no proscription: L-G
Lieutenant-Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha speaks on his three months at the helm, the land amendments in J&K, the Gupkar declaration and the Shopian encounter.
U.S. Presidential election | Americans vote as country braces for unrest
By the time Americans started lining up at the polls on Tuesday, an unprecedented number of their fellow citizens — just under 100 million — had already voted, either by mail or via in-person early voting.
RBI exploring investment options for reserves, sources say
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is looking at diversifying its foreign exchange reserve investments amid the fall in global interest rates caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to two government sources aware of the development.
Exercise Malabar gets under way
Phase-I of naval exercise Malabar 2020, consisting of India, Australia, Japan and the U.S., began off the coast of Visakhapatnam in the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday.
Watch: What will the US election results mean for India?
While many in India, like people around the world, are interested in the US elections just to see who will win between Donald Trump and Joseph Biden, let us take a look at what the results could mean for US ties with India.
IPL 2020 | Imperious SRH crushes altered MI to secure final playoff spot
Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner (85 n.o., 58b, 10x4, 1x6) and fellow-opener Wriddhiman Saha (58 n.o., 45b, 7x4, 1x6) made it a no-contest in the final league match in Sharjah.