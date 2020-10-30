Malabar exercise: First phase to take place from Nov. 3-6 in Bay of Bengal

The second phase of the mega exercise is scheduled to be held from November 17 to 20 in the Arabian sea.

The first phase of Malabar Naval exercise including Australia along with Japan and the U.S is scheduled to be held next week off Visakhapatnam coast. This is the first time Australia will be joining the exercise after 2007 and will bring all four countries of the Quadrilateral grouping for military games.

Over three years after Canberra’s request to join the exercise, last week India announced that Australian Navy would participate in Malabar 2020.

“Phase 1 of the Exercise Malabar 2020 involving participation by Indian Navy, United States Navy, Japan Maritime Self Defence Force, and Royal Australian Navy is set to commence off Visakhapatnam in Bay of Bengal from November 03 to 06,” the Navy said in a statement.

The second phase is scheduled to be held from November 17 to 20 in the Arabian Sea, an official source said. The planning conference for the exercise was held virtually to work out the modalities. Malabar began as a bilateral exercise between India and the U.S. in 1992 and became trilateral in 2015 with the addition of Japan.

Phase-1 of Malabar will see participation of US guided missile destroyer USS John S McCain, Australian long range frigate HMAS Ballarat with integral MH-60 helicopter and Japanese destroyer JS Onami with integral SH-60 helicopter, the Navy stated.

The Indian side for Phase-I led by Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet will see participation of destroyer INS Ranvijay, stealth frigate INS Shivalik, off-shore patrol vessel INS Sukanya, fleet support ship INS Shakti and submarine INS Sindhuraj. “In addition, Advanced Jet Trainer Hawk, long-range maritime patrol aircraft P-8I, Dornier maritime patrol aircraft, and helicopters will also be participating in the exercise,” the Navy said.

The exercise, being conducted as a ‘non-contact, at sea only’ exercise in view of COVID-19 pandemic, will showcase the “high-levels of synergy and coordination between the friendly navies, which is based on their shared values and commitment to an open, inclusive Indo-Pacific and a rules-based international order,” the statement said.

Phase-I would witness complex and advanced naval exercises including surface, anti-submarine and anti-air warfare operations, cross deck flying, seamanship evolutions and weapon firing exercises, the Navy added.