Morning digest: Telecom Service Providers get Govt nod for 5G trials; Mamata to take oath as CM of West Bengal for third time today, and more

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Tuesday gave permission to Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) to conduct trials for the use and application of 5G technology.This formally leaves out Chinese companies like Huawei and ZTE from the 5G race in India.

The swearing-in of Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee as Chief Minister at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday morning will be a low-key programme given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a government official said.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday said countries that receive U.S. vaccines, will receive them by July 4 – India and Brazil are likely on this list. His comments were made during remarks he delivered on Tuesday afternoon, updating the public on his administration’s vaccination program and achievements.

India on Tuesday reiterated the need for international partnership to deal with the pandemic and called for stronger trade cooperation with the United Kingdom

A petition was filed on Tuesday to deploy Central protection forces, including the Armed Forces, to restore law and order in post-poll West Bengal. The petition filed by the Indic Collective Trust, represented by advocate Suvidutt M.S. and drawn by advocate J. Sai Deepak, said it was time to consider President’s rule on the ground that the “constitutional machinery” has broken down.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday will pronounce its judgment on the constitutional validity of the Maratha reservation law which leads to quota in the State in excess of the 50% ceiling limit.

DMK president M.K. Stalin will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, along with his Council of Ministers, by Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the Raj Bhavan on Friday.

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants, including a non-local militant who was behind the killing of two BJP-affiliated municipal councillors, were killed in an operation launched by the security forces in north Kashmir’s Sopore on Tuesday.

Citing the increased load on laboratories, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday issued an advisory on testing during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic

With the demand for medical oxygen continuing unabated and several States struggling to keep pace with demand, the oxygen concentrator has emerged as a sought after device. Unlike medical oxygen sourced from industrial units, which are supplied via cylinders, concentrators are devices that can be operated at home.

A group of men belonging to the DMK entered an Amma Unavagam (Amma canteen) in Mogappair, Chennai on Tuesday, and ransacked the premises, and reportedly demanded that the staff remove the photograph of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa from the canteen’s name board.

With the COVID-19 virus being detected in four biosecure IPL bubbles, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had no option but to indefinitely postpone the 2021 edition of the T20 league on Tuesday.