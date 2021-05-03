West Bengal

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Bengal BJP alleges post poll violence

West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh near his damaged vehicle after he was allegedly attacked following an election meeting in the Sitalkuchi area of Cooch Behar.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The West Bengal BJP leadership on Monday alleged that party supporters were being targeted after the results of the Assembly polls were announced. Party’s State president Dilip Ghosh said six persons, including five party supporters, have been killed in the past 24 hours.

“If is most unfortunate that a time when the COVID-19 crisis is at its peak, there is post election violence in the State. Not even 24 hours have passed, and five persons have been killed and thousands of shops and houses vandalised,” he stated. Reports of post poll violence were coming both from north and south Bengal and almost from every constituency, he alleged.

The BJP would bring the issue to the notice of the State government, the Election Commission of India and other stakeholders concerned. “Volence is being perpetrated in front of police. Thousands of our supporters are turning homeless because of this violence,” he said.

Dhankar expresses concern

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar raised concern about the situation. He said he had directed officials to submit a report on post poll violence and vandalism. He summoned the Director General of Police, the Kolkata Police Commissioner and the Additional Chief Secretary, Home, on the issue.

“ACS Home @HomeBengal who was called by me in wake of rising post poll violence in State has been directed to submit report on post poll violence and vandalism in State & steps taken. He has been urged to take all possible measures to ensure accountability of officials concerned,” Mr. Dhankhar said.

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee urged her supporters not to indulge in any violence. “ The BJP and Central forces have committed excesses, but I urge everyone to maintain peace,” she said. One of her party supporters was killed in Bardhaman, she added.

