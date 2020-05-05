Morning Digest: Nod for return of stranded Indians; most COVID-19 cases in States with high swine flu rates, and more

Coronavirus lockdown | Nod for return of stranded Indians
The government has decided to allow hundreds of thousands of Indians stranded in different parts of the world to return home in a “phased manner” beginning May 7, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced on Monday.
Data | States which tested more in the initial days of the coronavirus outbreak found it easier to contain the spread
Regions which ramped up testing in the first few days were able to flatten the curve early, while those which increased testing only later continued to record steep infection curves.
Coronavirus | 1,074 recoveries and 2,500 new cases in a single day
The country on May 4 registered a single day highest COVID-19 recovery so far of 1,074 persons, the rate being 27.52 % and the total number touched 11,761. The 24-hour period also saw 2,573 new cases, pushing the total number to 42,836.
Coronavirus lockdown | ‘Sending States’ should pay fare of migrant workers, say Railways
Soon after Sonia Gandhi on Monday asked the party’s State units to bear the cost of rail travel of migrant workers, the Railways said the “sending States” needed to pay for sending people home on the ‘Shramik Specials’.
COVID-19 | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates
The charts are updated based on a combination of numbers reported by the central Health Ministry, and updates from the State governments and Health departments.
Most COVID-19 cases in States with high swine flu rates
Five States — Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, Tamil Nadu — account for about 70% of India’s confirmed COVID-19 cases, that on Monday stood at 46, 416.
Coronavirus | Rajasthan defers staff, MLAs’ salaries as revenues dry up
The revenue collection in Rajasthan in the first month of fiscal 2020-21, after the COVID-19 lockdown was enforced, has fallen by 70%, even as there was a shortfall of ₹18,000 crore in the last fiscal 2019-20, according to the State Finance Department.
Vijay Mallya seeks nod to move U.K. Supreme Court
Businessman Vijay Mallya has sought permission from the U.K. High Court to move the Supreme Court against the last month order dismissing his appeal challenging the lower court’s clearance to his extradition to India in the IDBI Bank fraud case.
Analysis | What’s behind Trump’s China attacks?
Mr. Trump has taken tensions between USA and China to new highs by endorsing the unproven lab theory and threatening China with punishments, which could have harsh consequences at a time when the global economy is in its deepest downturn.
Decoding Trump’s 60-day immigration curbs | The Hindu In Focus Podcast
Two weeks ago, United States President Donald Trump had signed an immigration order restricting certain categories of immigration for a period of 60 days. The ostensible reason for this action was to save American jobs.
WHO says it has no proof from U.S. on ‘speculative’ Wuhan lab claims
“We have not received any data or specific evidence from the United States government relating to the purported origin of the virus — so from our perspective, this remains speculative,” WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan told a virtual briefing.
Pulitzer Prize for coverage of policing in Alaska villages
The Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica won the Pulitzer Prize in public service on Monday for illuminating the sparse policing of many Alaksa villages.