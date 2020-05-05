Morning Digest: Nod for return of stranded Indians; most COVID-19 cases in States with high swine flu rates, and more

The government has decided to allow hundreds of thousands of Indians stranded in different parts of the world to return home in a “phased manner” beginning May 7, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced on Monday.

Regions which ramped up testing in the first few days were able to flatten the curve early, while those which increased testing only later continued to record steep infection curves.

The country on May 4 registered a single day highest COVID-19 recovery so far of 1,074 persons, the rate being 27.52 % and the total number touched 11,761. The 24-hour period also saw 2,573 new cases, pushing the total number to 42,836.

Soon after Sonia Gandhi on Monday asked the party’s State units to bear the cost of rail travel of migrant workers, the Railways said the “sending States” needed to pay for sending people home on the ‘Shramik Specials’.

Five States — Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, Tamil Nadu — account for about 70% of India’s confirmed COVID-19 cases, that on Monday stood at 46, 416.

The revenue collection in Rajasthan in the first month of fiscal 2020-21, after the COVID-19 lockdown was enforced, has fallen by 70%, even as there was a shortfall of ₹18,000 crore in the last fiscal 2019-20, according to the State Finance Department.

Businessman Vijay Mallya has sought permission from the U.K. High Court to move the Supreme Court against the last month order dismissing his appeal challenging the lower court’s clearance to his extradition to India in the IDBI Bank fraud case.

Mr. Trump has taken tensions between USA and China to new highs by endorsing the unproven lab theory and threatening China with punishments, which could have harsh consequences at a time when the global economy is in its deepest downturn.

Two weeks ago, United States President Donald Trump had signed an immigration order restricting certain categories of immigration for a period of 60 days. The ostensible reason for this action was to save American jobs.

“We have not received any data or specific evidence from the United States government relating to the purported origin of the virus — so from our perspective, this remains speculative,” WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan told a virtual briefing.

The Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica won the Pulitzer Prize in public service on Monday for illuminating the sparse policing of many Alaksa villages.