Shramik Special: Now, Railways says ‘sending States’ will have to pay ticket costs

The Railways on Monday said that “sending States” need to pay the national transporter for transporting migrant workers on Shramik Special trains and it is up to them to decide how to fund this cost.

“As per the guidelines issued, the sending State will pay the consolidated fare to Railways. Sending State may decide to bear this cost or take it from passengers or take it from the receiving State after mutual consultation or may charge it to any fund. It is purely their prerogative,” a statement from Railways spokesperson said.

The statement follows severe criticism of the Railways guidelines on the Shramik Special which say: “Local government authority shall hand over the tickets to passengers cleared by them and collect the ticket fare and hand over the total amount to Railways.”

A Railways official, who did not want to be named, added that the Railways was charging around 15% of the costs incurred to run the Shramik trains from the State government. “We are running Shramik Special trains only on request from the State governments. The Railways is charging States about 15% of the costs incurred to run these trains. The cost includes disinfecting trains, water bottles, food, masks...and trains are returning empty from destinations under lock and key. Almost 85% of the cost is being borne by the Railways,” the official said.

The official added that tickets would be issued to the State governments to be handed over to the passengers.

Another official pointed out that in most trains, including the first Shramik train from Telangana to Jharkhand as well as the one from Rajasthan to Jharkhand, passengers were not charged for the travel.