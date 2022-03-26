A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Yogi Adityanath after taking oath as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister during swearing-in ceremony at Ekana stadium, in Lucknow on March 25, 2022 . | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

Birbhum deaths | CBI takes over probe after Calcutta High Court order

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday took over the probe into the killings at Bogtui village in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, hours after a Calcutta High Court directive. “A team comprising senior CBI officials and forensic experts has been dispatched to examine the scene of crime,” said an agency official.

Indian Premier League 2022: CSK vs KKR | IPL opener to indicate dawn of a new era

Not many would have anticipated Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer walking out for the toss of the Indian Premier League opener between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, a repeat of the previous edition’s final in alliance with the IPL convention.

Spectrum auction soon; 5G rollout by year-end, says government

State-owned BSNL will begin 4G services this year, Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan said in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Yogi Adityanath takes oath as Uttar Pradesh CM; Maurya, Pathak to be deputy CMs

Yogi Adityanath took oath as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, the first chief minister to do so for a second successive term after having completed a full five-year term in the State. Mr. Adityanath was sworn in along with 52 ministers including Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brijesh Pathak as deputy chief ministers.

Peace in border areas key to normal ties, India tells China

There can be no normality in India-China ties unless the troops amassed at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) are withdrawn, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar told Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Delhi on Friday during talks that ended without any joint statement or agreement on the way forward.

Supreme Court relief for aspirants with disabilities in UPSC applications

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed people with disabilities who have cleared the civil services written exams time till April 1 to provisionally apply to the Union Public Services Commission for selection to the Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Railways Protection Force Service (IRPFS) and the Delhi, Daman & Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep Police Service (DANIPS).

Ground zero | Bengal’s violent politics of area domination

Eight people were burnt to death in a village in the State’s Birbhum district on March 21, as a retaliation to the killing of a local leader. What makes West Bengal so susceptible to vendetta politics and deadly violence? Why are factional feuds on the rise? Shiv Sahay Singh reports from Bogtui

BJP MP moves bill to revive ‘Golden Age of ancient India’

BJP MP Rakesh Sinha on Friday proposed setting up a research foundation at the State and district level to revive ancient Indian knowledge traditions, branding it as a “ swaraj (self rule) of ideas’.

UGC draft makes entrance test must for PhD admissions

The regulations are likely to be implemented by April, said P. Duraisamy, former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Madras and a member of the committee that had drafted the regulations. The draft has been uploaded for comments.

U.S., European Union announce new partnership to undercut Russian energy

U. S. President Joe Biden asserted that Russian President Vladimir Putin uses energy to “coerce and manipulate his neighbours” and uses the profits from its sale to “drive his war machine.”

Putin compares attacks on Russian culture to Nazi book burnings

President Vladimir Putin on Friday slammed the West for discriminating against Russian culture, which he likened to Nazi supporters burning books in the 1930s.

Russia’s Gazprom seeks gas payments in euros from India’s GAIL: sources

Gazprom has asked India’s largest gas transmitter GAIL (India) to pay for gas imports in euros instead of dollars, two sources said, in a sign the Russia nenergy giant seeks to wean itself away from the U.S. currency in the wake of the Ukraine conflict.

Cyber-attacks may be planned, carried out faster than a gunshot: Fraud detection firm mFilterIt

Cyber-attacks may be planned and carried out faster than a gunshot, said mFilterIt, a fraud detection and prevention firm. “We are living in such extraordinary times that a cyber-attack may be planned and carried out faster than a gunshot. And, in this environment, having a weak link can jeopardise a company’s or a country’s core infrastructure systems,’‘ said Amit Relan, Co-founder and Director of mFilterIt.

Women’s IPL on the anvil in 2023

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formally started working towards starting a full-fledged Women’s Indian Premier League (WIPL) from 2023.