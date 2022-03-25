Women’s IPL on the anvil in 2023

BCCI plans launch next year

The WIPL is likely to start with five or six franchises and is unlikely to clash with the IPL. File | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formally started working towards starting a full-fledged Women’s Indian Premier League (WIPL) from 2023.

The Women’s T20 Challenge, a three-team exhibition tournament, is set to return in 2022 after being suspended in 2021.

“We have had discussions to start working on a women’s IPL next year,” chairman Brijesh Patel said after the IPL governing council meeting here on Friday.

“This year we will be having the Women’s T20 Challenge towards the end of May,” he said.

It is understood that the GC has agreed in principle with BCCI secretary Jay Shah’s views on converting the discussion about WIPL into reality. Shah has been one of the most vocal supporters of a women’s franchise league in the BCCI corridors.

The GC has decided to rope in a private consulting firm to prepare a full-fledged proposal that will be presented at the BCCI annual general meeting later in the year.

The WIPL is likely to start with five or six franchises and is unlikely to clash with the IPL with an eye on ensuring wider participation from global stars and cashing in on the festive season in India.

This year, though, the Women’s T20 Challenge is set to be played in Pune during the latter half of May. The last IPL game in Pune is scheduled for May 14. The BCCI is eyeing scheduling three league games followed by the final during the IPL playoffs week.