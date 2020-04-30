Morning Digest: Only 30 lakh found work under rural jobs scheme in April; inter-State movement of stranded people cleared, and more

Although the Centre gave explicit instructions to reopen its flagship rural jobs scheme from April 20, only 30 lakh people were provided work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in April, about 17% of the usual, government data show. In mid-April, only 1% of the usual number of workers had found employment.

India reported 70 COVID-19 deaths — the highest in a single day — in the past 24 hours. The total death toll as of Wednesday evening had reached 1,008 and propped India among 17 countries that had over 1,000 deaths. The total confirmed active cases were 22,982 and 7,796 had recovered, the Health Ministry website said in its evening update.

More than a month after the countrywide lockdown owing to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued guidelines to allow inter-State movement of stranded migrant workers, tourists, pilgrims, students and others.

The government’s actions on behalf of farmers during the lockdown are sufficient to cope with the impact of COVID-19, according to Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

The West Bengal government will continue the lockdown till the end of May, but will allow small shops and selective sectors to resume business from Monday in the green zone. The government will shut down any of those establishments in case of a spike in COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday.

A new study highlighting the impact of China’s dams on the Mekong river has raised fresh questions on whether dams being built on other rivers that originate in China, such as the Brahmaputra, may similarly impact countries downstream.

The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (SJ&E) has asked all States and Union Territories to make sure that testing, quarantine and treatment centres for COVID-19 are accessible for persons with disabilities (PwD).

It was this same cruel month of April back in 2002. Irrfan Khan, despite more than a decade of struggle and the popular Tony and Deeya Singh serial Banegi Apni Baat behind him, had only just begun to make an impression on the Hindi cinema audience. But London-based director Asif Kapadia, who had directed him in his award winning debut feature The Warrior in 2001, told me that Irrfan was, “the Indian Benicio del Toro, Sean Penn, Gary Oldman or Vincent Gallo… He can do anything he wants...I look forward to seeing him fly.” He said this for a piece I was doing back then for Outlook magazine on the new compelling actors on Hindi cinema’s horizon.

Satellite imagery showing recent movements of luxury boats often used by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his entourage near Wonsan provide further indications he has been at the coastal resort, according to experts who monitor the reclusive regime.

A fire at a construction site in South Korea killed at least 38 people and injured another 10 on Wednesday, fire authorities said.

Nearly half of the entire global workforce is in immediate danger of having their livelihoods destroyed by the coronavirus (COVID-19)pandemic, the International Labour Organization (ILO) warned on Wednesday.