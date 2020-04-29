Top news of the day: Centre allows inter-State movement of stranded persons; Aarogya Setu app to decide movement of central government officials, and more

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued guidelines allowing inter-State movement of stranded students, migrant workers, tourists, pilgrims and others. The MHA says State governments should make arrangements and buses will be used, and after reaching their destination, such persons to stay in home quarantine, unless assessment by local authorities requires institutional quarantine.

Department of Personnel and Training has told officials to review their status on the app before starting for office and commute only when it shows their status as ‘safe’ or ‘low risk’. The decision comes amid concerns raised by experts on the privacy of the application.

An ambulance from Chennai covered 3,345 km in almost 85 hours to bring the body of a 23-year-old hotel management graduate home in Mizoram’s capital Aizawl on April 28. | Just doing our job, say the ambulance drivers

He was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai for a colon infection on April 28. His wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons were with him. | A tribute: With Irrfan Khan, less was always more

The Modi government is chasing them to recover the dues, says the Finance Minister. | Technical loan write-off route should not be applied for fugitives, says P. Chidambaram

During this time, the number of non-hotspot districts, also known as orange zones, increased from 207 to 297, official sources said. | Central teams find infection control practices not being followed duly in high case load districts

Several States had suggested cancellation of these exams and use of internal assessment performance to allot grades instead. These issues were raised in the meeting of State Education Ministers with the Union Human Resource Development Minister.

The death of a 55-year-old CRPF personnel due to COVID-19 and about 50 other troops of his battalion being infected with the disease have rung alarm bells in the establishment after it was found that “dichotomous” orders were issued in the country’s largest paramilitary force to check the spread of the pandemic.

“Jamaatis are not doing any favour to anyone by giving their plasma. This is a humanitarian step. This is true that Jamaatis are being presented as ‘villains’ after coronavirus spread, but Maulana Saad has asked us to forgive those doing this,” an official from the Jamaat said.

More than 100 protesters gathered at lunchtime in the Landmark Atrium mall in Central, a prestigious business and retail district, despite social distancing rules that prohibit public gatherings of more than four amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As many as 27 out of the top 100 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will not be able to sustain current wage bill if their revenue dip by 30% or more due to a nationwide lockdown and imminent salary cuts, a Deloitte study said. | GDP report to show a damaged U.S. economy sliding into recession

Other non-coronavirus news:

Two militants killed in overnight operation in J&K’s Shopian district

Boris Johnson, fiancee announce birth of ‘healthy baby boy’

Portals of Kedarnath temple open

Suresh N. Patel takes oath as vigilance commissioner

Nirav Modi set for remote extradition trial from May 11 in U.K. court

Suicide bomber kills three civilians in Kabul: Afghan officials