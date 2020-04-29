Coronavirus India lockdown Day 36 updates | Death toll crosses 1,000

A week before the scheduled end date of the lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Ministers for the fourth time since the COVID-19 outbreak on the exit strategy from the lockdown, among other things.

Here are the latest updates:

9.30 am

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,007 and the number of cases climbed to 31,332 in the country on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 22,629, while 7,695 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated, the ministry said. The total number of cases include 111 foreign nationals.

(PTI)

8.15 am | Odisha

A 77-year-old-man of Bhubaneswar, close relative of a COVID-19 patient, tests positive taking Odisha’s total to 119, State government said on Wednesday. The city reports a new case after a gap of two weeks taking its total to 47.

(Prafulla Das)

7.40 am | U.S.

Failure to stop coronavirus at source led to 184 countries ‘going through hell,’ says Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump doubled down on China for failing to tame the coronavirus at its very origin, saying it has led to 184 countries “going through hell”, as several American lawmakers demanded steps to reduce dependence on Beijing for manufacturing and minerals.

Trump has been publicly blaming China for the global spread of the “invisible enemy” and launched an investigation against it.

7.00 am

U.S. coronavirus death toll surpasses American deaths from the Vietnam War

The total number of U.S. deaths from COVID-19 have reached 58,351, passing the 58,220 which the National Archives records as U.S. losses from combat and other causes, including accidents, in the years-long Southeast Asian war.

Also Tuesday the United States recorded its one millionth case of new coronavirus, about one-third of the entire world's case load, according to Johns Hopkins data.

4.00 am

Death toll crosses 5,000 in Brazil

Brazil, the South American country worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, has registered more than 5,000 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry announced on Tuesday.

A record of 474 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, with the number of infections rising to 71,886, the ministry said.

3.00 am

Global death toll crosses 2,10,000

The new coronavirus has killed at least 214,451 people since the outbreak first emerged in China in December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Tuesday.

More than 3,068,330 cases were registered in 193 countries and territories. Of these cases, at least 840,300 are now considered recovered.

2.45 am

Maharashtra COVID-19 tally breaches 9,000 mark

With 729 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Tuesday, the third-highest single-day surge yet, Maharashtra’s tally has touched 9,318.

The State also reported its highest single-day death toll of 31, pushing the total to 400. A record 811 cases were reported on April 25 and the second-highest tally was 778 recorded on April 23.