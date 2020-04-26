Morning Digest: Maharashtra records highest single-day surge in COVID-19 cases, global death toll crosses 2 lakh, and more

Only 15% of poor households have received the one kg of pulses promised for April under the Centre’s COVID-19 welfare package, according to an analysis of the government agency data. Of the 1.96 lakh tonnes of pulses that should have been given to more than 19 crore households this month, only 30,000 tonnes have been distributed so far, according to the Consumer Affairs Department.

Panels set up by the University Grants Commission (UGC) have submitted recommendations on the revised academic calendar and suggestions for holding examinations at a time when the country is under lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Saturday that recovering from coronavirus might not protect people from reinfection as the death toll from the pandemic approached 200,000 around the globe.

On Friday, V.K. Paul, NITI Aayog member and head of a key government empowered committee on medical management, presented a study to suggest that the lockdown had slowed the rate of transmission and increased the doubling time, the period it took for cases to double, to about 10 days. Though India continues to show a rising trend in cases, his projection also showed a forecast that says new cases would cease by May 16.

A special train possibly belonging to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was spotted this week at a resort town in the country, according to satellite images reviewed by a Washington-based North Korea monitoring project, amid conflicting reports about Mr. Kim's health and whereabouts.

Two unidentified militants and an “associate” were killed in an operation of security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama on Saturday.

A police spokesman said two unidentified terrorists and one hardcore associate of terrorists were killed in a pre-dawn operation at Goripora in Awantipora area.

Saudi Arabia has abolished flogging as a punishment, the state human rights commission said on Saturday, hailing a “major step forward” in the reform programme launched by the King and his powerful son.

With 811 new COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra recorded the highest single-day surge on Saturday. The State also recorded 22 deaths taking the death toll to 323.

Since the SARS CoV-2 hit the State on March 9, the total number of cases has touched 7,628.

Over 3 lakh persons have been arrested so far for violating prohibitory orders in the month-long lockdown period across State. They were all released immediately on bail by police personnel.

As on Saturday morning, there were 2,94,809 violations reported from all over state and over 3,12,282 persons were arrested.

At 2 a.m. on Thursday, a young media professional diagnosed with malaria, experienced a sudden spike in fever. But the closest hospital near her Mahim home said told her she should not come in for a consultation till she had a COVID-19 negative report in hand.

Scarred by COVID-19 patient encounters that have infected many healthcare workers and have forced some hospitals to shut down, many medical institutions have made it a norm to demand proof of a patient being COVID-19 negative before treatment. This has left patients with other health ailments at the risk of deteriorating conditions and running from one hospital to another.

Corporates all over the world have been feeling the pinch because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Sports federations are no exceptions — with live sport coming to a standstill, broadcast revenue has been severely hit.