National

Encounter between security forces and militants underway in Pulwama

Image for representation purpose only.

Image for representation purpose only.   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

An encounter between militants and security forces erupted in Pulwama's Awantipora on April 25 morning.

A police official said the gunfight started after hiding militants opened fire on a pre-dawn search party of the Army and the police during a cordon operation in Awantipora's Goripora area.

Initial reports suggest two to three militants were hiding in an orchard.

"The operation is on. The exchange of fire was on," the police said.

The encounter comes just hours after two militants were killed in an ambush in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 25, 2020 5:29:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/encounter-between-security-forces-and-militants-underway-in-pulwama/article31429663.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY