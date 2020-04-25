Encounter between security forces and militants underway in Pulwama

An encounter between militants and security forces erupted in Pulwama's Awantipora on April 25 morning.

A police official said the gunfight started after hiding militants opened fire on a pre-dawn search party of the Army and the police during a cordon operation in Awantipora's Goripora area.

Initial reports suggest two to three militants were hiding in an orchard.

"The operation is on. The exchange of fire was on," the police said.

The encounter comes just hours after two militants were killed in an ambush in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.