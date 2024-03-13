GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Modi, Sunak assess progress on India-U.K. FTA negotiations

The leaders expressed their commitment to the early conclusion of a mutually beneficial agreement

March 13, 2024 10:21 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - London

The Hindu Bureau
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo Credit: Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke over the phone on March 12, assessing the progress made on negotiating a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), as both countries face general elections.

New Delhi and London have been negotiating a deal since January 2022 , but an agreement has thus far remained out of reach with British negotiators returning from India earlier after the 14th round of talks. As the U.K. negotiating team left for India on March 4, a British official had said, it was a “last-gasp attempt to clinch an FTA before the Indian election campaign pauses talks”, according to a report in The Guardian.

On Tuesday, Mr. Modi tweeted that he and Mr. Sunak had reaffirmed their commitment to the “early conclusion” of a “mutually beneficial” agreement.

“The Prime Minister [Mr. Sunak] reiterated the importance of reaching an ambitious outcome on goods and services,” Downing Street said in a readout, adding that the two Prime Ministers agreed to remain in close contact.

The readouts also said the leaders discussed the overall partnership. Mr. Modi and Mr. Sunak discussed regional and global developments, according to the Indian government readout.

Related Topics

India / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / United Kingdom

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.