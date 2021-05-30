Nation fighting COVID-19 with all its strength: Modi on Mann ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his monthly Mann ki Baat radio address spoke about how Indians are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Referring to recent cyclones Tauktae and Yaas, he said more lives were saved compared to past. He added Centre and states are working together. “We have been able to bring down the loss of the lives in these natural disasters and I salute all citizens, administrations who have fought to minimise losses. I grieve with those who have lost their near and dear ones in these disasters.”

The PM said, “However big the challenge, India’s resolve to deal with them is also very high.”

Mr. Modi said that in normal times daily production of liquid medical oxygen was 900 MT, it has now risen over 10 times to nearly 9,500 MT. He said the O2 express have also carried out their duty and there is one O2 express managed by women. He spoke to Shirisha Ghajini, navigator pilot for one O2 express.

Group Captain Patnaik of Air Force joined the call with the prime minister. Mr. Modi said this is a once in a century pandemic and for many, there was no experience on how to deal with it, it is only the country’s resolve that is making us fight this. He spoke of scaling up of testing labs from one in Feb last year, to more than 2500 now. He mentioned about Corona warriors going door-to-door to collect samples for testing.

He said, “The agriculture sector also created a record in production, and there was record procurement too.” He said that it’s because of such production and procurement that free food grains could be made available to the poor. “Kisan rail has transported 2 lakh tonne produce at low cost to farmers. Coincidentally this is the seventh anniversary of NDA government. In these seven years, whatever the achievements were, they were of the country and countrymen. When we see how India now works on its own resolve, when it does lot compromise on issues of national security, gives a fitting responsible to aggressors, we feel confident and proud. When people describe the arrival of roads, electricity in their rural areas, of bank accounts or opening a new business or getting homes under the Awaas Yojana. I have been there in spirit in the last seven years in all these moments of celebrations.”

The PM spoke about Jal Jeevan Mission. He also mentioned Ayushman Yojana that helped the poor who could not afford treatment earlier.

“In the last 7 years, digital transactions have also gone up. From north-east to Jammu and Kashmir, there is a new resolve of peace. All this has been possible because we worked as team India. Where there are successes there are challenges too. Coronavirus is a crisis that has engulfed the world. India is going ahead with a sense of service and resolve. Mask, distancing and vaccine are our weapons to fight,” he added.