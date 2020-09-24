Militant, CRPF jawan killed in separate Kashmir gunfights

Militants flee with service rifle of slain jawan

One militant and a CRPF jawan were killed in two separate gunfights in Kashmir on Thursday. Militants also managed to flee with a service rifle of the slain jawan.

Also read: 3 CRPF jawans, 3 LeT militants killed in Baramulla gunfight

An official said the militant was killed in Machoma Bhagandar area of Tral in south Kashmir’s Awantipora during a joint search operation of the police, the Army and the CRPF.

“The hiding militants fired upon the search party when zeroed in on. In the encounter, one unidentified militant was killed,” the official said.

Also read: Pakistan pushing coronavirus-infected militants into Kashmir: J&K DGP

In central Kashmir, militants attacked and killed a CRPF jawan.

An official said militants surfaced in Sarai Wadipora area of Chadoora in Budgam and attacked a checkpoint manned by the CRPF personnel.

“Militants first lobbed a grenade towards a CRPF checkpoint and subsequently opened fire. One CRPF jawan was injured, who later succumbed to his injuries,” the official.

The service rifle of the deceased jawan is also missing.

The police said the area had been cordoned off and searches were on to nab the militants.