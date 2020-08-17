2 CRPF jawans, policeman killed in Baramulla attack

Militants open indiscriminate fire at checkpoint

Three security personnel, including two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans and a policeman, were killed in a militant attack in north Kashmir’s Baramulla on Monday morning.

According to police officials, militants opened indiscriminate fire at a joint checkpoint of the CRPF and the police at Tindim village of Kreeri in Baramulla district around 9.30 a.m.

The firing left three security personnel injured. “All the three injured succumbed to their injuries in hospital,” police sources said.

A CRPF spokesman confirmed to The Hindu that two CRPF jawans died in the incident.

The security forces chased the militants and a search was on to nab the attackers, officials said. However, the forces could not establish any contact with the attackers till reports last came in.

This is the second such attack in Kashmir since August 14, in which two policemen were killed by militants in Srinagar.