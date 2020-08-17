2 CRPF jawans, policeman killed in Baramulla attack

Three security personnel, including two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans and a policeman, were killed in a militant attack in north Kashmir’s Baramulla on Monday morning.
According to police officials, militants opened indiscriminate fire at a joint checkpoint of the CRPF and the police at Tindim village of Kreeri in Baramulla district around 9.30 a.m.
The firing left three security personnel injured. “All the three injured succumbed to their injuries in hospital,” police sources said.
A CRPF spokesman confirmed to The Hindu that two CRPF jawans died in the incident.
The security forces chased the militants and a search was on to nab the attackers, officials said. However, the forces could not establish any contact with the attackers till reports last came in.
This is the second such attack in Kashmir since August 14, in which two policemen were killed by militants in Srinagar.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath