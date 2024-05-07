Militant commander Basit Dar, wanted in 18 cases, among two killed in Kulgam operation: J&K police

May 07, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Two militants, including a ‘commander’ of The Resistance Front (TRF), were killed in a two-day anti-militancy operation in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on Tuesday.

“Two terrorists were neutralised during the operation. The bodies have been retrieved. Basit Dar is one of the slain militants. He is an ‘A’ category militant of the TRF and was involved in more than 18 cases. Dar’s killing is a significant achievement for us,” Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Birdi, said.

He said that the police have “ample evidence about the involvement of Dar in hatching conspiracy and planning attacks on the members of minorities and civilians, besides the police personnel”.

Joint operation

The militants were trapped during an operation in Redwani Payeen of the Kulgam district on Monday afternoon. “We had received a tip-off about the movement of militants in the area. During a joint cordon operation of the police, Army and [Central Reserve Police Force] CRPF, the hiding militants opened fire. The operation continued into the night. We are still clearing the debris,” Mr. Birdi said.

The gunfight between the security forces and the holed-up militants continued till Tuesday morning. The house where the militants were hiding also caught fire during the operation.

₹10 lakh NIA reward

Mr. Birdi said that “as per law”, the militants had been offered an opportunity “to surrender”, but added, “However, they did not pay heed to the caution of the security forces.”

Officials said that Dar has been active in J&K’s summer capital, Srinagar. He joined the TRF, believed to be an off-shoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, in 2021. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) also announced a ₹10 lakh reward for Dar, who was assigned a key role by the TRF in the Kashmir Valley.